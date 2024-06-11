Nokia (NOK) Boosts Network Security Against DDoS Threats

Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) recently announced cutting-edge advancements in Defender Mitigation System (DMS) with strengthened capabilities to thwart Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. Cybercriminals conduct DDoS attacks by overwhelming a network with excessive internet traffic and disrupting the normal functioning of the target server or network. Attackers often use botnets, a network of infected devices such as computers and IoT devices controlled remotely. With an Advanced Countermeasures Engine boasting enhanced inspection and network analysis capabilities, the latest Nokia 7750 DMS-1 is well-equipped to address these threats. The Deepfield Defender is a key element of Nokia’s DDoS security. Leveraging AI-driven big data analytics, it efficiently performs network telemetry analysis to make real-time decisions on neutralizing DDoS attacks. In the era of advanced digitalization and growing usage of 5G, IoT and cloud, communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises are witnessing a surge in cyber-attacks. Exploiting the heightened complexity of the system, cybercriminals are deploying more sophisticated and improvised techniques. The industry has seen a significant rise in botnet-based DDoS attacks recently. Against this backdrop, CSPs and businesses are looking for a fast, precise and efficient solution that works seamlessly in multiple networking and security environments.
The latest 7750 DMS-1 with advanced features offered comprehensive DDoS protection. It includes enhanced DNS server protection and effective inspection of data packets traveling through networks. Its geo-IP blocking capability restricts traffic from specific geographical locations, suspected as sources of attacks. Moreover, an integrated global map of DDoS botnets also facilitates the identification and neutralizing of threats at the source.
The DDoS protection market is projected to grow at a substantial rate in the upcoming years. Nokia’s strategy of strengthening its security portfolio in accordance with the ever-changing DDoS threat landscape will bolster its commercial prospects. Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. The company currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally. It has 110 live 5G networks, both public and private. The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers. The stock has declined 4.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 42.7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms. Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.
Image: Bigstock
Nokia (NOK) Boosts Network Security Against DDoS Threats
Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) recently announced cutting-edge advancements in Defender Mitigation System (DMS) with strengthened capabilities to thwart Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. Cybercriminals conduct DDoS attacks by overwhelming a network with excessive internet traffic and disrupting the normal functioning of the target server or network. Attackers often use botnets, a network of infected devices such as computers and IoT devices controlled remotely.
With an Advanced Countermeasures Engine boasting enhanced inspection and network analysis capabilities, the latest Nokia 7750 DMS-1 is well-equipped to address these threats. The Deepfield Defender is a key element of Nokia’s DDoS security. Leveraging AI-driven big data analytics, it efficiently performs network telemetry analysis to make real-time decisions on neutralizing DDoS attacks.
In the era of advanced digitalization and growing usage of 5G, IoT and cloud, communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises are witnessing a surge in cyber-attacks. Exploiting the heightened complexity of the system, cybercriminals are deploying more sophisticated and improvised techniques. The industry has seen a significant rise in botnet-based DDoS attacks recently. Against this backdrop, CSPs and businesses are looking for a fast, precise and efficient solution that works seamlessly in multiple networking and security environments.
The latest 7750 DMS-1 with advanced features offered comprehensive DDoS protection. It includes enhanced DNS server protection and effective inspection of data packets traveling through networks. Its geo-IP blocking capability restricts traffic from specific geographical locations, suspected as sources of attacks. Moreover, an integrated global map of DDoS botnets also facilitates the identification and neutralizing of threats at the source.
The DDoS protection market is projected to grow at a substantial rate in the upcoming years. Nokia’s strategy of strengthening its security portfolio in accordance with the ever-changing DDoS threat landscape will bolster its commercial prospects.
Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. The company currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally. It has 110 live 5G networks, both public and private. The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers.
The stock has declined 4.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 42.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.
It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.