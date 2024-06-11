We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for RBC Bearings (RBC) Stock
RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC - Free Report) is poised to gain from strength in the Aerospace/Defense segment and accretive acquisitions despite softness in the Industrial Segment and the rising cost of sales.
What’s Aiding RBC?
Business Strength: RBC Bearings is benefiting from the strong performance of the Aerospace/Defense segment. Strength in commercial aerospace, driven by the recovery in build rates from large OEMs (original equipment manufacturer), and stability in the aftermarket are driving the segment. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets and robust demand for commercial air travel will augur well for the segment in the quarters ahead. For the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (ending June 2024), RBC Bearings anticipates net sales in the range of $415-$420 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.2-8.5%.
Expansion Efforts: RBC has expanded its reach with the acquisition of Carson City, NV-based precision bearings manufacturer Specline, Inc. in August 2023. Specline’s unique bearing and manufacturing processes expanded RBC Bearings’ aerospace product offerings and boosted the production capacity.
Rewards to Shareholders: RBC Bearings remains committed to rewarding its shareholders handsomely through share buyback programs. In fiscal 2024 (ended March 2024), the company paid dividends of $22.9 million, almost flat year over year, and repurchased shares for $11 million, which increased 41.4% year over year.
In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe investors should retain RBC stock for now, as suggested by its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, shares of the company have gained 32.8% compared with the industry’s 17.5% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
