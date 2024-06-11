Veeva Systems' (VEEV) Vault EDC to Boost Tigermed's Workflow

Veeva Systems Inc. ( VEEV Quick Quote VEEV - Free Report) recently announced that Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. (Tigermed) has selected Veeva Vault EDC as its technology foundation for modern electronic data capture (EDC). With Vault EDC, Tigermed expects to simplify complex data management for faster study builds and mid-study amendments with zero downtime.
The latest adoption of Veeva Vault EDC, part of the Veeva Clinical Platform, is likely to provide a boost to the Veeva Development Cloud business.
Significance of the Adoption
Per Veeva Systems, EDC currently plays an important role in today's clinical trials. Tigermed's adoption of Vault EDC will likely help it in managing the increasing complexity of trials more efficiently while improving data quality and study execution. The improvements are expected to significantly advance Tigermed's clinical data management for the benefit of its customers and the industry.
Veeva Systems’ management believes that with Veeva Vault EDC, Tigermed would be able to deliver more efficient data management services, including higher data quality, lower costs and a better user experience for research sites. This, in turn, will likely aid in accelerating the development and launch of new drugs to improve patient health.
Per Tigermed’s management, in recent times, rapid progress has been made in the digitization of clinical trials, particularly in EDC. The adoption of Veeva Vault EDC is expected to help the company consistently deliver the best experience to its clients worldwide.
Industry Prospects Per a report by Introspective Market Research, the global clinical data management system market is expected to grow from $2.3 billion in 2022 to $5.42 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.3%. Factors like the rising number of clinical trials and the integration with other healthcare technologies are expected to drive the market.
Given the market potential, the latest product adoption is expected to boost Veeva Systems’ business globally.
Notable Developments
Last month, Veeva Systems announced its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein management confirmed that three top 20 biopharmas had selected multiple Veeva Development Cloud Applications during the quarter.
The same month, Veeva Systems announced the availability of Veeva Vault Basics, a new offering that includes technology, training and support designed for biotechs. Vault Basics is presently available for North America and includes Vault eTMF Basics, Vault QualityDocs and Training Basics and Vault Submissions and Submissions Archive Basics.
In April, Veeva Systems announced the Veeva AI Partner Program, which is set to provide partners with the advanced technology and support needed to integrate Generative AI solutions seamlessly with Veeva Vault applications.
