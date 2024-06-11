Do NHTSA's New CAFE Standards Mark a Win for Fuel Efficiency?

The US Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has finalized new Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for vehicles manufactured after 2027. These standards are critical in the Biden administration’s efforts to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. These aim to strike a balance between environmental goals and the auto industry’s operational capabilities.
CAFE Rules Relaxed
The new CAFE standards mandate that all new passenger vehicles in the United States improve fuel economy by 2% annually from 2027, reaching approximately 50.4 miles per gallon by 2031. For light trucks, the standards require no increase in 2027-2028 but call for a 2% annual increase from 2029 to 2031. These adjustments are more lenient than previous proposals, which had set more aggressive targets of 4% annual increases for light trucks.
For heavy-duty pickup trucks and vans, the NHTSA has set a rigorous requirement of a 10% annual increase in fuel efficiency from 2030 to 2032 and 8% per year from 2033 to 2035. This will lead to a substantial improvement, pushing fuel efficiency to roughly 2.851 gallons per 100 miles by 2035.
The NHTSA projects that the new rules will save 70 billion gallons of gasoline and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 710 million metric tons through 2050. Although these figures represent a significant stride toward reducing the automotive industry's environmental footprint, they are still lower than the original targets. The original policy aimed at saving 90 billion gallons of gas and more than 900 million tons of carbon dioxide.
CAFE: Contrasting Views of Automakers & Environmentalists
The automotive industry has welcomed the relaxed standards. One notable aspect of the new regulations is the reduction in penalties for automakers who fail to meet the CAFE standards. Previously, companies like
General Motors ( GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) , Ford ( F Quick Quote F - Free Report) and Stellantis ( STLA Quick Quote STLA - Free Report) faced potential penalties of up to $10 billion under stricter proposals. The revised rules cap potential penalties to around $1.83 billion, with the possibility of avoiding fines altogether through the purchase of fuel economy credits.
John Bozzella, CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, believes that these concessions are expected to ease financial pressures on manufacturers, enabling them to allocate more resources toward developing electric vehicles (EVs) and other sustainable technologies.
GM, F and STLA carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
However, environmental groups have criticized the new standards as a concession to automakers. They argue that the relaxed rules could slow down the adoption of EVs and allow continued production of gas-guzzling vehicles.
CAFE Standards: Environmental Impact and Future Prospects
Well, the new rules present a complex scenario. The NHTSA projects that the new standards will save vehicle owners about $600 annually in fuel costs, further incentivizing consumers to opt for more fuel-efficient vehicles. However, the reduction in anticipated gasoline savings —from 90 billion gallons to 70 billion gallons — highlights the trade-offs involved in making the standards more realistic for manufacturers to meet.
While a target of 50.4 mpg is ambitious and likely buoyed by the increased adoption of EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), it also permits light trucks and SUVs to continue with relatively minor efficiency improvements. This situation might inadvertently slow the adoption of EVs, as their sales would offset the mpg average of gasoline-powered vehicles. The administration has revised its EV sales targets to 30-56% of all vehicle sales between 2030 and 2032, down from the initial 67% by 2032.
Last Word
The finalization of the new CAFE standards represents a significant step toward improving fuel economy and reducing emissions, albeit in a more gradual manner than initially proposed. While the new rules are a bit laxed from before, they still encourage the transition to cleaner, more efficient vehicles.
Image: Bigstock
Do NHTSA's New CAFE Standards Mark a Win for Fuel Efficiency?
The US Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has finalized new Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for vehicles manufactured after 2027. These standards are critical in the Biden administration’s efforts to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. These aim to strike a balance between environmental goals and the auto industry’s operational capabilities.
CAFE Rules Relaxed
The new CAFE standards mandate that all new passenger vehicles in the United States improve fuel economy by 2% annually from 2027, reaching approximately 50.4 miles per gallon by 2031. For light trucks, the standards require no increase in 2027-2028 but call for a 2% annual increase from 2029 to 2031. These adjustments are more lenient than previous proposals, which had set more aggressive targets of 4% annual increases for light trucks.
For heavy-duty pickup trucks and vans, the NHTSA has set a rigorous requirement of a 10% annual increase in fuel efficiency from 2030 to 2032 and 8% per year from 2033 to 2035. This will lead to a substantial improvement, pushing fuel efficiency to roughly 2.851 gallons per 100 miles by 2035.
The NHTSA projects that the new rules will save 70 billion gallons of gasoline and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 710 million metric tons through 2050. Although these figures represent a significant stride toward reducing the automotive industry's environmental footprint, they are still lower than the original targets. The original policy aimed at saving 90 billion gallons of gas and more than 900 million tons of carbon dioxide.
CAFE: Contrasting Views of Automakers & Environmentalists
The automotive industry has welcomed the relaxed standards. One notable aspect of the new regulations is the reduction in penalties for automakers who fail to meet the CAFE standards. Previously, companies like General Motors (GM - Free Report) , Ford (F - Free Report) and Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) faced potential penalties of up to $10 billion under stricter proposals. The revised rules cap potential penalties to around $1.83 billion, with the possibility of avoiding fines altogether through the purchase of fuel economy credits.
John Bozzella, CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, believes that these concessions are expected to ease financial pressures on manufacturers, enabling them to allocate more resources toward developing electric vehicles (EVs) and other sustainable technologies.
GM, F and STLA carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
However, environmental groups have criticized the new standards as a concession to automakers. They argue that the relaxed rules could slow down the adoption of EVs and allow continued production of gas-guzzling vehicles.
CAFE Standards: Environmental Impact and Future Prospects
Well, the new rules present a complex scenario. The NHTSA projects that the new standards will save vehicle owners about $600 annually in fuel costs, further incentivizing consumers to opt for more fuel-efficient vehicles. However, the reduction in anticipated gasoline savings —from 90 billion gallons to 70 billion gallons — highlights the trade-offs involved in making the standards more realistic for manufacturers to meet.
While a target of 50.4 mpg is ambitious and likely buoyed by the increased adoption of EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), it also permits light trucks and SUVs to continue with relatively minor efficiency improvements. This situation might inadvertently slow the adoption of EVs, as their sales would offset the mpg average of gasoline-powered vehicles. The administration has revised its EV sales targets to 30-56% of all vehicle sales between 2030 and 2032, down from the initial 67% by 2032.
Last Word
The finalization of the new CAFE standards represents a significant step toward improving fuel economy and reducing emissions, albeit in a more gradual manner than initially proposed. While the new rules are a bit laxed from before, they still encourage the transition to cleaner, more efficient vehicles.