SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (
SOFI Quick Quote SOFI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.03, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.72% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.47% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 116.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $570.87 million, reflecting a 16.79% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $2.39 billion, signifying shifts of +122.22% and +15.45%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, SoFi Technologies, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 83.18. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.35.
Also, we should mention that SOFI has a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.47.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.03, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.72% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.47% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 116.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $570.87 million, reflecting a 16.79% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $2.39 billion, signifying shifts of +122.22% and +15.45%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, SoFi Technologies, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 83.18. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.35.
Also, we should mention that SOFI has a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.47.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.