Chubb (CB) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Chubb (
CB Quick Quote CB - Free Report) standing at $267.69, reflecting a +0.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.35%.
Shares of the insurer have appreciated by 4.86% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chubb in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.30, signifying a 7.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.41 billion, up 9.53% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $21.23 per share and a revenue of $54.96 billion, demonstrating changes of -5.81% and +7.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Right now, Chubb possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Chubb is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.59, so one might conclude that Chubb is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
It's also important to note that CB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

