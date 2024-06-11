We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.66, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.
The the stock of real estate investment trust has by 0% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.9%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $404 million, showing a 685.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.14 per share and a revenue of $1.16 billion, demonstrating changes of -18.01% and +569.51%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AGNC Investment. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.74% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AGNC Investment presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.6, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, placing it within the bottom 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.