Petrobras (PBR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Petrobras (
PBR Quick Quote PBR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $14.59, demonstrating a +0.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 14.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.25%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Petrobras in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.86, indicating a 4.44% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.66 billion, showing a 7.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $98.78 billion, which would represent changes of -15.31% and -3.54%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.41% lower. Petrobras is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Petrobras is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.41.
One should further note that PBR currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Petrobras (PBR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $14.59, demonstrating a +0.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 14.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.25%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Petrobras in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.86, indicating a 4.44% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.66 billion, showing a 7.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $98.78 billion, which would represent changes of -15.31% and -3.54%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.41% lower. Petrobras is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Petrobras is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.41.
One should further note that PBR currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.