We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Tutor Perini (TPC - Free Report) ending at $19.66, denoting a -1.06% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.
Shares of the construction company have appreciated by 5.47% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tutor Perini in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.16, signifying a 122.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.18 billion, reflecting a 15.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $4.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +133.33% and +18.04%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Tutor Perini possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Tutor Perini currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.06. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.06 for its industry.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, placing it within the top 1% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.