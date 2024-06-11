We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Fiverr International (FVRR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) closed at $24.64, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.
The online marketplace for freelance services's stock has climbed by 4.29% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.58, showcasing a 18.37% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $94.69 million, indicating a 5.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.31 per share and a revenue of $384.67 million, representing changes of +18.46% and +6.45%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Fiverr International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 34.78% decrease. At present, Fiverr International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.62. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.21.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.