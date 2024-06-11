Gray Television (GTN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Gray Television (
GTN Quick Quote GTN - Free Report) closed at $5.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.
The broadcast television company's shares have seen a decrease of 19.53% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.
The upcoming earnings release of Gray Television will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.10, signifying a 200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $834 million, indicating a 2.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $3.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +477.7% and +18.38%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gray Television. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Gray Television is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Gray Television is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.05. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.08.
Also, we should mention that GTN has a PEG ratio of 0.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Gray Television (GTN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Gray Television (GTN - Free Report) closed at $5.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.
The broadcast television company's shares have seen a decrease of 19.53% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.
The upcoming earnings release of Gray Television will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.10, signifying a 200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $834 million, indicating a 2.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $3.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +477.7% and +18.38%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gray Television. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Gray Television is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Gray Television is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.05. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.08.
Also, we should mention that GTN has a PEG ratio of 0.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.