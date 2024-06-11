We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Levi Strauss (LEVI) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) closed at $23.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.
Shares of the jeans maker have appreciated by 4.02% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Levi Strauss in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 175% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion, up 8.4% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $6.36 billion, signifying shifts of +15.45% and +2.88%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Levi Strauss holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Levi Strauss is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.58. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.47.
It is also worth noting that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.3.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.