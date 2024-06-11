We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) ending at $79.28, denoting a -0.78% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had gained 5.1% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Lantheus Holdings will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Lantheus Holdings to post earnings of $1.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.83%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $382.03 million, indicating a 18.75% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.11 per share and a revenue of $1.52 billion, signifying shifts of +14.13% and +17.15%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Lantheus Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Lantheus Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.37 for its industry.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.