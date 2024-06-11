3 Columbia Mutual Funds to Buy for Solid Returns

Columbia Threadneedle Investments provides a diverse range of mutual funds tailored to various financial objectives and manages assets totaling $652 billion. The company has more than 2,500 employees across 17 countries, with 650 specializing in investments. Supported by a team of over 200 research associates and advanced tools, they excel at transforming data into insights to assist in making well-informed investment decisions.
Columbia Threadneedle integrates Responsible Investment (RI) research when constructing portfolios, ensuring that investments align with investors' values and contribute to sustainable outcomes. These combined elements establish Columbia as a trusted option for investment opportunities.
Investing in Columbia Threadneedle Investments mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more:
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
We have, thus, chosen three Columbia Threadneedle Investments mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.
Columbia Integrated Large Cap Gr Fund ( ILGCX Quick Quote ILGCX - Free Report) invests most of its assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. ILGCX advisors also invest in common stocks.
Oleg Nusinzon has been the lead manager of ILGCX since Nov 8, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.7%), Apple Inc. (7.2%) and NVIDIA Corp. (5.7%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
ILGCX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.9% and 14.5%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.65%. ILGCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,
please click here. Columbia Integrated Large Cap Val Fund ( ILVBX Quick Quote ILVBX - Free Report) invests most of its net assets in equity securities of large-cap companies. ILVBX advisors primarily invest in common stocks, focusing on sectors such as financial services and healthcare.
Jason C. Hans has been the lead manager of ILVBX since Feb 27, 2012. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (3.1%), Wells Fargo & Co (2.8%) and Walmart Inc. (2.6%) as of Feb 29, 2024.
ILVBX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.5% and 8.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.79%. ILVBX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core Adv ( CECFX Quick Quote CECFX - Free Report) invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks that comprise the convertible securities on the S&P 500 Index.
Raghavendran Sivaraman has been the lead manager of CECFX since Dec 12, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.8%), Apple Inc. (6.7%) and NVIDIA Corp. (5.3%) as of Feb 29, 2024.
CECFX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.8% and 12.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.58%. CECFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week.
Get it free >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Columbia Mutual Funds to Buy for Solid Returns
Columbia Threadneedle Investments provides a diverse range of mutual funds tailored to various financial objectives and manages assets totaling $652 billion. The company has more than 2,500 employees across 17 countries, with 650 specializing in investments. Supported by a team of over 200 research associates and advanced tools, they excel at transforming data into insights to assist in making well-informed investment decisions.
Columbia Threadneedle integrates Responsible Investment (RI) research when constructing portfolios, ensuring that investments align with investors' values and contribute to sustainable outcomes. These combined elements establish Columbia as a trusted option for investment opportunities.
Investing in Columbia Threadneedle Investments mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
We have, thus, chosen three Columbia Threadneedle Investments mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.
Columbia Integrated Large Cap Gr Fund (ILGCX - Free Report) invests most of its assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. ILGCX advisors also invest in common stocks.
Oleg Nusinzon has been the lead manager of ILGCX since Nov 8, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.7%), Apple Inc. (7.2%) and NVIDIA Corp. (5.7%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
ILGCX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.9% and 14.5%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.65%. ILGCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
Columbia Integrated Large Cap Val Fund (ILVBX - Free Report) invests most of its net assets in equity securities of large-cap companies. ILVBX advisors primarily invest in common stocks, focusing on sectors such as financial services and healthcare.
Jason C. Hans has been the lead manager of ILVBX since Feb 27, 2012. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (3.1%), Wells Fargo & Co (2.8%) and Walmart Inc. (2.6%) as of Feb 29, 2024.
ILVBX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.5% and 8.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.79%. ILVBX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core Adv (CECFX - Free Report) invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks that comprise the convertible securities on the S&P 500 Index.
Raghavendran Sivaraman has been the lead manager of CECFX since Dec 12, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.8%), Apple Inc. (6.7%) and NVIDIA Corp. (5.3%) as of Feb 29, 2024.
CECFX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.8% and 12.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.58%. CECFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>