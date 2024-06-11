Back to top

Company News for June 11, 2024

  • Apple Inc.’s (AAPL - Free Report) shares dipped 1.9% on Wall Street, extending a lukewarm reaction to the first day of its annual developer conference.
  • Shares of PG&E Corporation (PCG - Free Report) gained 2.2% on utilities becoming the biggest winning sector of the day.
  • Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV - Free Report) shares jumped 7% on Elliott Investment Management disclosing that it has built up a $1.9 billion stake in the company.
  • KeyCorp’s (KEY - Free Report) shares slid 1.9% on financials losing out on the day.

