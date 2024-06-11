We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta (DAL) to Boost Travel Experience on Some Flights Shortly
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) announced that from this fall, it would start selling Premium Select seats on New York-Los Angeles flights, in a bid to meet the increasing demand for premium travel experience.
To this end, DAL, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), will initially start offering this international-style premium economy service from Sep 10 on four of its 11 peak-day flights between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. It will use Boeing 767 widebody planes to operate on this route. The planes are equipped with four product experiences: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. The airline will expand this premium economy service to additional daily JFK-LAX frequencies later this year.
Delta Premium Select offers passengers more space to stretch out and relax with a wider seat and additional recline apart from offering an adjustable footrest and leg rest. The offering made its debut in 2017 and currently operates on most of Delta’s trans-Pacific and trans-Atlantic flights, apart from some flights to Latin America.
Owing to upbeat air-travel demand, shares of DAL have gained 25.5% year to date compared with its industry’s 13.6% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
We believe that management’s decision to offer this premium product to passengers on domestic U.S. trans-continental flights is a prudent move in the current scenario of rosy air-travel demand. This may attract additional traffic on flights between the two cities, in turn, boosting its top line further.
