Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, DUOL crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

DUOL has rallied 9.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests DUOL could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider DUOL's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 6 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch DUOL for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


