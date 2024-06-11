WIX's AI Website Builder Now Available in Several Languages

Wix.com Ltd ( WIX Quick Quote WIX - Free Report) recently expanded the availability of its AI Website Builder in different languages, thereby facilitating users to create websites in their chosen language.
Apart from English, AI Website Builder is now available to global users in French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Turkish and Korean.
In March 2024, WIX unveiled its key AI product offering — AI Website Builder. This particular solution could create a professional website that meets users’ requirements through a conversational AI chat experience. It is designed to help users to leverage AI technology to create their digital presence.
The websites, fashioned using the AI Website Builder, are optimized with Wix's infrastructure which includes SEO, built-in marketing, security and CRM & analytic tools.
WIX highlighted that the users have crafted “hundreds of thousands of sites” since the launch of AI Website Builder.
Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel and founded in 2006, Wix is a cloud-based web development platform. The company's platform offers solutions enabling businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms and grow their online presence.
WIX is focusing on generative AI as it represents a significant business growth driver. The company recently
added AI creation capabilities for its mobile app builder. This will help users to effortlessly craft professional and fully customizable applications. By leveraging AI technology, it transforms the way business apps for iOS and Android could be designed and altered.
In May 2024, WIX introduced three new AI-based image enhancement and creation tools to assist users in improving, customizing and personalizing visual content for their websites. These tools include the AI Image Creator, Object Eraser and AI Image Editor.
Its portfolio of AI offerings also includes AI Portfolio Creator, a groundbreaking tool that leverages the power of AI to aid users in crafting and showcasing an online professional portfolio.
In August 2023 the company unveiled Wix Studio, which allows users to leverage the latest AI technology and develop advanced websites at scale. In the last reported quarter, management noted that over one million Studio accounts have been created by agencies and designers since the roll out of WIX Studio. Also, the rapid conversion of these new accounts has led to more than expected Studio premium subscriptions.
Owing to the accelerating adoption of AI product offerings as well as WIX Studio, management raised outlook for bookings, revenues and free cash flow for 2024.
However, volatile forex movement, fierce competition and rising accumulated deficit continue to weigh on the performance of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.
