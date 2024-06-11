Back to top

Academy Sports (ASO) Partners With DoorDash for On-Demand Delivery

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) announced an exclusive partnership with DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) , a leading local commerce platform. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the shopping experience for Academy Sports’ customers by offering on-demand delivery from its 285 stores across 19 states. This initiative is expected to cater to the increasing demand for convenient and fast access to products, particularly in the Back-to-School season.

Enhancing Customer Experience

By collaborating with DoorDash, Academy Sports is expected to provide its customers with the ability to order a wide range of products, including apparel, footwear, sporting goods and outdoor recreation equipment, directly through the DoorDash app. This service promises same-day delivery with an average fulfillment time of under an hour, ensuring that customers quickly get the gear they need.

Academy Sports’ products would be available on the DoorDash app, simplifying the shopping process for everyday items. Additionally, all locations would be accessible through DashPass, DoorDash's membership program. DashPass offers members benefits such as a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders from a variety of merchants, making it an attractive option for regular customers.

Conclusion

Investors should note the potential for increased sales and customer loyalty resulting from this collaboration. As the demand for quick and convenient delivery services continues to rise, this partnership positions both Academy Sports and DoorDash to capitalize on emerging market trends, potentially driving revenue growth and enhancing the value of its shareholders.

The exclusive partnership between Academy Sports and DoorDash marks a significant step forward in the retail and local commerce landscape. By focusing on customer convenience and leveraging technological advancements, both companies are poised for success in the evolving market.

ASO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have risen 5.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 4.5%.

