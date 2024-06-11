BASF (BASFY) and Siemens Unveil Biomass Circuit Breaker

BASF SE ( BASFY Quick Quote BASFY - Free Report) and Siemens Smart Infrastructure have announced the introduction of the first electrical safety product incorporating components made from biomass-balanced plastics. The Siemens SIRIUS 3RV2 circuit breaker is now manufactured using BASF’s Ultramid BMBcert and Ultradur BMBcert, where fossil feedstock at the start of the value chain is replaced with biomethane from renewable sources like agricultural waste. These materials maintain the same quality and performance as traditional plastics. This shift in production is projected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 270 tons annually. By choosing these products, customers support a circular economy and a sustainable future.
This initiative aligns with Siemens' sustainability goals within its DEGREE framework, targeting decarbonization and resource efficiency. Siemens aims for a 90% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and plans to apply a Robust Eco Design to all relevant product families by that year. Siemens will soon extend the use of sustainable materials across its broader SIRIUS industrial controls portfolio. Alongside product design, features and manufacturing processes, material choices are crucial for reducing carbon emissions and conserving resources. The SIRIUS 3RV2 circuit breaker complies with the Siemens EcoTech label, providing comprehensive insights into environmental performance. Most of its housing and functional parts are made from biomass-balanced plastic and it consumes less power over its lifetime compared with its predecessor.
Siemens' products assist customers in improving asset performance, availability and reliability by providing resource-efficient and circular solutions that optimize energy use, production and supply chains throughout their lifecycle. BASF is a key partner, offering innovations in sustainable plastics to support these efforts.
BASF is dedicated to promoting the circular economy and de-fossilization by increasingly utilizing renewable and recycled raw materials in its products. This is achieved by replacing fossil raw materials with bio-based and recycled feedstock through a mass balance approach. Renewable or recycled raw materials are introduced at the start of BASF's complex value chains. When customers choose certified products from this value chain, BASF integrates sustainable raw materials into ongoing production.
The mass balance approach allows for the gradual substitution of fossil raw materials in complex production processes. As demand for alternative products increases, the proportion of alternative raw materials in the production network also rises. This contributes to the goal of achieving a circular economy and net-zero operations as soon as possible. The SIRIUS 3RV2 circuit breaker, used in BASF production plants, protects motors and enhances their efficiency and reliability, thus supporting sustainability objectives.
Through the mass balance approach, various alternative raw materials such as biomethane, bio-naphtha, or pyrolysis oil can be incorporated into the value chain. Bio-naphtha and biomethane utilized by BASF are certified as sustainable by systems like ISCC PLUS and REDcert.
In the past year, BASF's shares have inched up 0.6% compared with the
industry's 1.3% fall in the same period.
BASF currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are
Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ATI Inc. ( ATI Quick Quote ATI - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.31, indicating a year-over-year rise of 278%. CRS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared 102.5% in the past year.
ATI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the earnings surprise being 8.34%, on average. The stock has surged 47.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the earnings surprise being 1.3%, on average. The stock has rallied nearly 33.6% in the past year.
In the past year, BASF’s shares have inched up 0.6% compared with the industry’s 1.3% fall in the same period.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
BASF currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.31, indicating a year-over-year rise of 278%. CRS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared 102.5% in the past year.
ATI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the earnings surprise being 8.34%, on average. The stock has surged 47.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the earnings surprise being 1.3%, on average. The stock has rallied nearly 33.6% in the past year.