Take-Two (TTWO) to Expand Portfolio With Upcoming Video Game

Take-Two Interactive Software ( TTWO Quick Quote TTWO - Free Report) is expected to benefit from the continued expansion of its gaming portfolio. Take-Two plans to launch 16 games in the current year. The company aims to innovate and offer some fresh and exciting games for gamers to enjoy. This plan would further solidify its gaming portfolio and boost its net bookings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTWO's fiscal 2025 total net bookings is pegged at $6.12 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTWO’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $5.64 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.64%. The company expects net bookings for fiscal 2025 between $5.55 billion and $5.65 billion. Revenues for fiscal 2025 are expected in the band of $5.57-$5.67 billion. The company has launched the trailer for Game of Thrones: Legends, a high-profile RPG puzzle game under its wholly-owned private label, Zynga Inc. It is set to launch globally on Jul 25, 2024. To mark this upcoming release, pre-registration is now open on both the App Store and Google Play, with special in-game rewards available for players who complete the game's first chapter within the first seven days of its launch. The game features epic puzzle battles combined with deck building, deep lore and strategic gameplay. Officially licensed by Warner Bros. Discovery’s ( WBD Quick Quote WBD - Free Report) Interactive Entertainment on behalf of HBO, Game of Thrones: Legends will include characters and content from both the Game of Thrones series and House of the Dragon. In this game, players will lead their own Westeros house, developing their strategies and skills as they assemble a team of champions, equip them with weapons and gear and face formidable enemies from the Game of Thrones universe. Take-Two’s Upcoming Games to Aid Long-Term Prospects
Take-Two is preparing for several major game releases in fiscal 2025. The company's immersive core, known for its extensive gameplay and abundant content, will see the launch of
NBA 2K25 and WWE 2K25 in fiscal 2025. Additionally, the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI has been rescheduled for Fall 2025. Earlier this year, the company also released Top Spin 2K25. From its Private Division, an independent title called Tales of Shire: The Lord of The Rings Game is set to be launched in the current year. The company has already released No Rest for the Wicked earlier this year. In the mobile gaming sector, Zynga, a publishing label under Take-Two, is set to globally launch Game of Thrones: Legends in fiscal 2025. Earlier this year, NFL 2K Playmakers was also released. These upcoming games are expected to significantly enhance the company's long-term growth and success. Shares of the company have lost 0.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector’s decline of 2.2% due to the anticipation of upcoming games. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) faces tough competition from companies like NetEase ( NTES Quick Quote NTES - Free Report) and Electronic Arts ( EA Quick Quote EA - Free Report) .
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. According to a report by CSIMarket, NetEase holds a market share of 5.58%, followed by Electronics Arts with 3.05% and Take-Two with 2.15%. Take-Two's legacy franchises, such as GTA and Red Dead Redemption, remain its top contributors. Alongside new game releases, these established titles are anticipated to help the company stay competitive in the near future.
