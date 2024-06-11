Ericsson's (ERIC) Solution to Boost Network Connectivity in Canada

Ericsson ( ERIC Quick Quote ERIC - Free Report) recently inked a five-year agreement with Videotron, a prominent telecommunication company in Canada to improve its network infrastructure. The telecommunication industry in Canada is highly competitive, with the very least concentration in the wireless market. Amid this situation, the ability to rapidly upgrade network infrastructure is vital for the companies to sustain their market share. In the recent venture with Ericsson, Videotron is aiming to enhance its service quality and strengthen its competitive edge in the dynamic telecommunication landscape. Ericsson also has a decades-old presence in the Canadian market, offering advanced sustainable technology solutions to service providers in every generation of mobile communication. The latest long-term agreement with Videotron will further bolster its prospects in the region. Digital connectivity is an essential element of modern life, enabling a vast array of applications such as remote learning, access to financial services, healthcare, e-commerce and more. However, Canada faces disparities in terms of connectivity and data speeds between rural and urban areas, leading to a loss of opportunity for rural clients. Ericsson’s solution will not only facilitate network upgrades, it will also improve the digital lives of Canadians by fostering digital inclusion. Under the agreement, Ericsson will boost Videotron’s core network infrastructure. This will improve the company’s nationwide network capacity and equip it to better serve the growing number of subscribers. Ericsson will improve Videotron’s packet core to facilitate faster Internet speeds while upgrading its IP Multimedia Subsystem to enhance multimedia services such as voice over LTE and video calls. Advancements in Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure will increase the network’s flexibility and scalability. Additionally, the incorporation of Ericsson Network Manager and Ericsson Network IQ will also improve Videotron’s network monitoring and management capabilities. The integration of these advanced features will enable Videotron and its brand, Fizz, to provide consistent and reliable connectivity with faster data speeds. Ericsson will also provide continuous network upgrades and expansion for future technological advancements. The deal accentuates growing demand for Ericsson’s comprehensive networks portfolio. The company has experienced significant headwinds in North America in the past few quarters. This recent collaboration will likely improve its net sales in the region. With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. Further, to maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide. The company focuses on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself as a market leader. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. It currently has 162 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 69 countries. The stock has gained 14.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 43.7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Ericsson's (ERIC) Solution to Boost Network Connectivity in Canada
Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) recently inked a five-year agreement with Videotron, a prominent telecommunication company in Canada to improve its network infrastructure. The telecommunication industry in Canada is highly competitive, with the very least concentration in the wireless market. Amid this situation, the ability to rapidly upgrade network infrastructure is vital for the companies to sustain their market share. In the recent venture with Ericsson, Videotron is aiming to enhance its service quality and strengthen its competitive edge in the dynamic telecommunication landscape.
Ericsson also has a decades-old presence in the Canadian market, offering advanced sustainable technology solutions to service providers in every generation of mobile communication. The latest long-term agreement with Videotron will further bolster its prospects in the region.
Digital connectivity is an essential element of modern life, enabling a vast array of applications such as remote learning, access to financial services, healthcare, e-commerce and more. However, Canada faces disparities in terms of connectivity and data speeds between rural and urban areas, leading to a loss of opportunity for rural clients. Ericsson’s solution will not only facilitate network upgrades, it will also improve the digital lives of Canadians by fostering digital inclusion.
Under the agreement, Ericsson will boost Videotron’s core network infrastructure. This will improve the company’s nationwide network capacity and equip it to better serve the growing number of subscribers. Ericsson will improve Videotron’s packet core to facilitate faster Internet speeds while upgrading its IP Multimedia Subsystem to enhance multimedia services such as voice over LTE and video calls. Advancements in Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure will increase the network’s flexibility and scalability. Additionally, the incorporation of Ericsson Network Manager and Ericsson Network IQ will also improve Videotron’s network monitoring and management capabilities.
The integration of these advanced features will enable Videotron and its brand, Fizz, to provide consistent and reliable connectivity with faster data speeds. Ericsson will also provide continuous network upgrades and expansion for future technological advancements. The deal accentuates growing demand for Ericsson’s comprehensive networks portfolio. The company has experienced significant headwinds in North America in the past few quarters. This recent collaboration will likely improve its net sales in the region.
With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. Further, to maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.
The company focuses on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself as a market leader. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. It currently has 162 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 69 countries.
The stock has gained 14.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 43.7%.
