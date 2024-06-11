InterDigital (IDCC) Drives Innovation in Volumetric Streaming

InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) announced that it will showcase cutting-edge advancements in the volumetric streaming technologies and their application in the sports and eSport industry. The demonstration will take place at AWE USA 2024 in Long Beach, CA, scheduled on Jun 18-20. Volumetric video technology captures 3D representations of real-world objects. With these 3D models, Volumetric technology brings a heightened sensation of depth and parallax to the video content, offering a more immersive experience to viewers. With detailed three-dimensional portrayals of real-world scenes, Volumetric videos contain significantly more data than traditional 2D videos. Due to higher data volume, efficient compression becomes vital to ensure smooth delivery of the content. IDCC is collaborating with Philips to match the MPEG Visual Volumetric Video-based Coding (V3C) standards that define the system of encoding and streaming volumetric content with special compression. IDCC boasts extensive expertise in advanced video codecs, including video point cloud compression (V-PCC), crucial for managing the large volumes of data generated by volumetric video. IDCC’s immersive codecs, MPEG immersive video extensions and haptics integrated with Philips’s 6DoF (six degrees of freedom) rendering and multi-camera capturing technologies will match the V3C standard, facilitating efficient compression of the content required to transmit high-quality 3D data. Through their collaborative efforts, InterDigital and Philips are laying the foundation for widespread commercial adoption of volumetric video technologies across a variety of devices and use cases. Major sports clubs and leagues around the world are looking to broaden their audience reach by offering an immersive and interactive viewing experience. IDCC’s latest volumetric research and innovation have significant potential in the domain of sports broadcasting and other entertainment sectors as well, such as cinema, interactive storytelling, virtual concerts and more. InterDigital boasts a comprehensive patent portfolio in wireless and video technologies, and the latest leading-edge innovations in volumetric video and immersive content will likely create new opportunities for licensing agreements. InterDigital is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular, as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. Apart from the company’s strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions, the addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its offerings are likely to drive considerable value, considering the massive size of the market it licenses. The combined revenue-generating potential of the wireless and consumer electronics licensing platforms has reached around $650 million. This underscores the strength of its portfolio across several key technologies related to cellular wireless, including 3G, 4G, and 5G, WiFi and HEVC video technology. Shares of IDCC have gained 28.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 43.7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
IDCC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)
Stocks to Consider NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms. Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. The company is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.
Image: Bigstock
InterDigital (IDCC) Drives Innovation in Volumetric Streaming
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) announced that it will showcase cutting-edge advancements in the volumetric streaming technologies and their application in the sports and eSport industry. The demonstration will take place at AWE USA 2024 in Long Beach, CA, scheduled on Jun 18-20. Volumetric video technology captures 3D representations of real-world objects. With these 3D models, Volumetric technology brings a heightened sensation of depth and parallax to the video content, offering a more immersive experience to viewers.
With detailed three-dimensional portrayals of real-world scenes, Volumetric videos contain significantly more data than traditional 2D videos. Due to higher data volume, efficient compression becomes vital to ensure smooth delivery of the content. IDCC is collaborating with Philips to match the MPEG Visual Volumetric Video-based Coding (V3C) standards that define the system of encoding and streaming volumetric content with special compression.
IDCC boasts extensive expertise in advanced video codecs, including video point cloud compression (V-PCC), crucial for managing the large volumes of data generated by volumetric video. IDCC’s immersive codecs, MPEG immersive video extensions and haptics integrated with Philips’s 6DoF (six degrees of freedom) rendering and multi-camera capturing technologies will match the V3C standard, facilitating efficient compression of the content required to transmit high-quality 3D data.
Through their collaborative efforts, InterDigital and Philips are laying the foundation for widespread commercial adoption of volumetric video technologies across a variety of devices and use cases. Major sports clubs and leagues around the world are looking to broaden their audience reach by offering an immersive and interactive viewing experience. IDCC’s latest volumetric research and innovation have significant potential in the domain of sports broadcasting and other entertainment sectors as well, such as cinema, interactive storytelling, virtual concerts and more.
InterDigital boasts a comprehensive patent portfolio in wireless and video technologies, and the latest leading-edge innovations in volumetric video and immersive content will likely create new opportunities for licensing agreements.
InterDigital is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular, as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Apart from the company’s strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions, the addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its offerings are likely to drive considerable value, considering the massive size of the market it licenses. The combined revenue-generating potential of the wireless and consumer electronics licensing platforms has reached around $650 million. This underscores the strength of its portfolio across several key technologies related to cellular wireless, including 3G, 4G, and 5G, WiFi and HEVC video technology.
Shares of IDCC have gained 28.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 43.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
IDCC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)
Stocks to Consider
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.
The company is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.