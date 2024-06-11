See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of June 10, 2024
Chewy Inc. (CHWY - Free Report) operates as an online pet retailer. Chewy could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this online pet store, should get reflected in its stock price. Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Chewy, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF - Free Report) operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids. Abercrombie’s shares have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock's bullish run on the bourses can be attributable to continued momentum across its both brands, which bolstered sales in first-quarter fiscal 2024. The company witnessed strong sales growth during for each of its brands, particularly the Abercrombie brand. Markedly, the company reported sturdy first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. Management anticipates net sales for fiscal 2024 to increase 10% year over year from $4.3 billion. For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, net sales are projected to be up in the mid-teens from the $935 million reported in the year-ago period