ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
In the latest trading session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) closed at $22.88, marking a -1.68% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.82% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.85% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, down 37.5% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $164.08 million, indicating a 13.49% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $698.4 million, which would represent changes of -1.84% and +25.22%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, ACM Research, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.54, which means ACM Research, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 250, which puts it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.