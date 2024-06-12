We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $64.68, indicating a -0.86% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.88%.
The gold mining company's stock has dropped by 3.7% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.81, indicating a 24.62% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.72 billion, showing a 0.05% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.20 per share and a revenue of $7.28 billion, indicating changes of +43.5% and +9.86%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.77% higher. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Agnico Eagle Mines is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.04, so one might conclude that Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that AEM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AEM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.