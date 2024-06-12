Merck (MRK) Stock Moves 0.27%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Merck (
MRK Quick Quote MRK - Free Report) closed at $131.84, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.88%.
Shares of the pharmaceutical company witnessed a gain of 1.7% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.
The upcoming earnings release of Merck will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.14, signifying a 203.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.88 billion, up 5.65% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.62 per share and a revenue of $64.4 billion, representing changes of +470.86% and +7.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% lower. At present, Merck boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Merck is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.5, so one might conclude that Merck is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that MRK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.54. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Merck (MRK) Stock Moves 0.27%: What You Should Know
