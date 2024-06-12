We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Carnival (CCL - Free Report) standing at $16.34, reflecting a -1.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.88%.
The the stock of cruise operator has risen by 13.53% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Carnival in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying a 96.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.65 billion, up 15.06% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.87% lower. At present, Carnival boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Carnival is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.53.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.