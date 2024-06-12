We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with ARKO Corp. (ARKO - Free Report) standing at $6.12, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.88%.
The company's stock has climbed by 10.47% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 63.64% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.41 billion, down 2.51% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.54 per share and a revenue of $9.17 billion, signifying shifts of +125% and -2.58%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, ARKO Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, ARKO Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.29, so one might conclude that ARKO Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.