RTX (RTX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw RTX (RTX - Free Report) ending at $106.92, denoting a -0.16% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.88%.
Shares of the an aerospace and defense company witnessed a gain of 1.22% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 0.26% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of RTX in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.28, indicating a 0.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $19.31 billion, reflecting a 5.41% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $79.04 billion, which would represent changes of +6.72% and +6.23%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for RTX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, RTX holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, RTX is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.15.
It's also important to note that RTX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.