Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Booz Allen Hamilton (
BAH Quick Quote BAH - Free Report) standing at $150.70, reflecting a -0.75% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained 0.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 0.58% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.85% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Booz Allen Hamilton will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.53, indicating a 4.08% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.92 billion, reflecting a 10.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $11.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10% and +9.75%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.75% increase. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.12. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.25.
Investors should also note that BAH has a PEG ratio of 1.8 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Government Services industry stood at 1.8 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) standing at $150.70, reflecting a -0.75% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained 0.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 0.58% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.85% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Booz Allen Hamilton will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.53, indicating a 4.08% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.92 billion, reflecting a 10.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $11.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10% and +9.75%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.75% increase. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.12. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.25.
Investors should also note that BAH has a PEG ratio of 1.8 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Government Services industry stood at 1.8 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.