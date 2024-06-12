We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hershey (HSY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Hershey (HSY - Free Report) ending at $190.61, denoting a -0.27% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.88%.
The chocolate bar and candy maker's shares have seen a decrease of 8.78% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hershey in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, down 26.87% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.34 billion, indicating a 6.18% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.60 per share and a revenue of $11.44 billion, representing changes of +0.1% and +2.47%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hershey is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Hershey is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.91. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.01.
Also, we should mention that HSY has a PEG ratio of 4.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Confectionery industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.19 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.