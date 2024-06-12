For the quarter ended May 2024, Oracle (
Shares of Oracle have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Compared to Estimates, Oracle (ORCL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended May 2024, Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.29 billion, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.63, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64, the EPS surprise was -0.61%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Oracle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Geographic Revenue- Americas: $8.95 billion versus $9.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
- Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $1.80 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
- Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $3.54 billion versus $3.60 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
- Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license: $1.84 billion compared to the $2.06 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Hardware: $842 million versus $790.92 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
- Revenue- Services: $1.37 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
- Revenue- Cloud services and license support: $10.23 billion versus $11.78 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
- Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem: $10.23 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.29 billion.
- Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Applications cloud services and license support: $4.64 billion versus $4.71 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Infrastructure cloud services and license support: $5.59 billion versus $5.55 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Oracle have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.