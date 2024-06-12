We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) standing at $19.45, reflecting a -1.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.88%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 1.45% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.
The upcoming earnings release of Annaly Capital Management will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.66, signifying an 8.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $318 million, up 1094.99% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.64 per share and a revenue of $958 million, demonstrating changes of -7.69% and +960.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.86% higher within the past month. Right now, Annaly Capital Management possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.56, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.