Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Freshpet (FRPT - Free Report) closed at $128.17, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.88%.
Coming into today, shares of the seller of refrigerated fresh pet food had gained 5.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.85%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Freshpet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Freshpet is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.71%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $230.47 million, indicating a 25.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $957.37 million. These totals would mark changes of +177.14% and +24.84%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Freshpet. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 84.41% higher. Currently, Freshpet is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Freshpet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 241.29. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.08.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.