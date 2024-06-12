Chevron Corporation ( CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) , an integrated oil and gas company, halted operations in Australia's Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. Two-train facility, with a capacity of 8.9 million tons per annum, is currently offline to facilitate repairs to the fuel system on the Wheatstone offshore platform. Additionally, CVX had to turn off production at its Wheatstone domestic gas project, domgas, late on Monday. According to local reports, the facility may remain non-operational until Friday.
Image: Shutterstock
Chevron (CVX) Suspends Wheatstone LNG Project for Repairs
