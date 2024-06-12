3 Delaware Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Delaware Investments, a division of Macquarie Investment Management, oversees assets of more than $938.3 billion and operates with a global workforce of 20,600 plus individuals. It offers a diverse range of mutual funds, including stocks for long-term growth, fixed-income options and multi-asset solutions. These mutual funds benefit from Macquarie’s knowledge, thorough risk management practices and dedication to ESG values. Emphasizing sustainability, social responsibility and robust governance. Delaware Investments provides reliable, diversified mutual funds backed by a legacy of expertise and a commitment to sustainability.
Investing in Delaware Investments mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more:
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
We have, thus, chosen three Delaware Investments mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.
Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth Fund ( ILGRX Quick Quote ILGRX - Free Report) seeks its objective by investing mainly in common stocks of large-capitalization, growth-oriented companies perceived by the manager to possess a competitively advantaged business model. ILGRX advisors also invest in large-capitalization companies, generally those with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion upon acquisition.
Bradley M. Klapmeyer has been the lead manager of ILGRX since Jul 31, 2016. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (13.8%), Apple Inc. (7.2%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (6.2%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
ILGRX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.1% and 15.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.61%. ILGRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,
please click here. Delaware Floating Rate Fund ( DDFAX Quick Quote DDFAX - Free Report) invests most of its assets and any borrowing in floating-rate loans and floating-rate debt securities. DDFAX advisors assess economic and market conditions to decide how to distribute the fund's assets among various types of securities.
John P. McCarthy has been the lead manager of DDFAX since Jan 30, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Misc Bonds (36.5%), Cash (6.3%) and UKG 2nd Lien (2%) as of Jan 31, 2024.
DDFAX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.2% and 4.8%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.94%. DDFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Delaware Ivy Asset Strategy Fund ( IVAEX Quick Quote IVAEX - Free Report) invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in global equity securities expected to outperform the MSCI ACWI Index over a full market cycle before accounting for fund expenses, constituting the Equity portion.
Aaron D. Young has been the lead manager of IVAEX since Nov 14, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (3.4%), Amazon.com, Inc. (2.6%) and Apple Inc. (2.1%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
IVAEX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 4.5% and 8.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.88%. IVAEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week.
Get it free >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Delaware Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns
Delaware Investments, a division of Macquarie Investment Management, oversees assets of more than $938.3 billion and operates with a global workforce of 20,600 plus individuals. It offers a diverse range of mutual funds, including stocks for long-term growth, fixed-income options and multi-asset solutions. These mutual funds benefit from Macquarie’s knowledge, thorough risk management practices and dedication to ESG values. Emphasizing sustainability, social responsibility and robust governance. Delaware Investments provides reliable, diversified mutual funds backed by a legacy of expertise and a commitment to sustainability.
Investing in Delaware Investments mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
We have, thus, chosen three Delaware Investments mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.
Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth Fund (ILGRX - Free Report) seeks its objective by investing mainly in common stocks of large-capitalization, growth-oriented companies perceived by the manager to possess a competitively advantaged business model. ILGRX advisors also invest in large-capitalization companies, generally those with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion upon acquisition.
Bradley M. Klapmeyer has been the lead manager of ILGRX since Jul 31, 2016. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (13.8%), Apple Inc. (7.2%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (6.2%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
ILGRX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.1% and 15.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.61%. ILGRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
Delaware Floating Rate Fund (DDFAX - Free Report) invests most of its assets and any borrowing in floating-rate loans and floating-rate debt securities. DDFAX advisors assess economic and market conditions to decide how to distribute the fund's assets among various types of securities.
John P. McCarthy has been the lead manager of DDFAX since Jan 30, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Misc Bonds (36.5%), Cash (6.3%) and UKG 2nd Lien (2%) as of Jan 31, 2024.
DDFAX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.2% and 4.8%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.94%. DDFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Delaware Ivy Asset Strategy Fund (IVAEX - Free Report) invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in global equity securities expected to outperform the MSCI ACWI Index over a full market cycle before accounting for fund expenses, constituting the Equity portion.
Aaron D. Young has been the lead manager of IVAEX since Nov 14, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (3.4%), Amazon.com, Inc. (2.6%) and Apple Inc. (2.1%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
IVAEX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 4.5% and 8.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.88%. IVAEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>