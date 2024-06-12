Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Invesco's (IVZ) May AUM Up 3.8% on Upbeat Markets, Inflows

Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for May 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.68 trillion represented a 3.8% increase from the previous month.

IVZ delivered net long-term inflows of $5.2 billion in May. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $5.7 billion and money market net inflows totaled $7.7 billion.

Further, Invesco’s AUM was favorably impacted by solid market returns, which boosted its AUM by $42 billion. FX increased the AUM balance by $2.3 billion.

Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through May 31 was $1.65 trillion and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $991.1 billion.

At the end of May, IVZ’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $405.6 billion, jumping 5% from the previous month. The Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $271.5 billion grew almost 1% sequentially.

Invesco’s Fundamental Equities AUM for May was $268.3 billion, up 2.5% from April 2024-end. Private Markets AUM rose 1.4% to $127.7 billion. Further, the APAC Managed AUM increased 1.7% from the prior-month end to $111.5 billion.

AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $60 billion, which grew 2.2% from the previous month’s end. Global Liquidity AUM was $165.4 billion, up 4.6% sequentially. Lastly, QQQs AUM was $270.1 billion, jumping 8.7%.

Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Nonetheless, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, the company's global presence and a solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding it.

Over the past six months, Invesco shares have lost 8.3% against the industry’s growth of 11.6%.
 

Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $80.5 billion as of May 31, 2024. This reflected growth of 4.3% from the prior month's level.

The increase in CNS’ AUM balance was mainly attributable to a market appreciation of $3.6 billion. This was partly offset by net outflows of $93 million and distributions of $150 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary month-end AUM of $1.64 trillion as of May 31, 2024. This marked a rise of 2.5% from the prior month.

The increase in BEN’s AUM balance reflected the impact of favorable markets, which was partially offset by slight long-term net outflows.


