5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy Despite Sector's Weak Run

Wall Street has moved mostly sideways so far in June after rallying strongly last month. However, the overall performance of U.S. stock markets remains quite exciting. Meanwhile, the consumer discretionary sector, which jumped significantly last year, has failed to maintain its momentum in 2024.
Out of the 11 broad sectors of the market’s benchmark — the S&P 500 Index — the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) is down 0.3% year to date. This sector is the second worst performer so far this year after Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE), which tumbled 4.7%.
The consumer discretionary sector comprises businesses that sell goods and services that are considered non-essential by consumers. These are the products that consumers can avoid without any major consequences to their well-being. In fact, these goods are desirable only if the available income of an individual is sufficient to purchase them.
Moreover, the sector is generally recognized as being growth-oriented. Notably, growth sectors are highly sensitive to the movement of the market interest rate and are inversely related. In the first half of 2023, the Fed first reduced the magnitude of interest rate hike and finally stopped raising rates in July 2023. Consequently, the consumer discretionary sector flourished.
Since the beginning of this year, market participants are expecting a reduction in the Fed fund rate by 3-4 times of 25 basis points each. However, nothing has happened so far, and the benchmark lending rate has remained static in the range of 5.25-5.5%, marking the 23-year high level, since July 2023.
At present, investors are highly concerned that the Fed may maintain the same range of interest rate throughout 2024. A sticky inflation rate, a resilient labor market, higher wage rates and better-than-expected earnings results have created jitters among Fed members regarding a rate cut. As a result, the consumer discretionary space has been facing hurdles.
Our Top Picks
Despite these headwinds, a handful of consumer discretionary stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank have the potential to provide good returns in the second half of 2024. We have chosen five such large-cap consumer discretionary stocks.
The chart below shows the price performance of our picks year to date.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Netflix Inc. ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) added 9.33 million paid subscribers globally in first-quarter 2024, with a rise of 1% in average revenue per subscription. NFLX attributed the robust top-line growth to its paid subscription-sharing offering (part of its password-sharing crackdown), recent price changes and the strength of its business in general.
NFLX is expected to continue dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized and foreign-language content.
Zacks Rank #1 Netflix has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.8% and 52.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the last 30 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) has been benefitting from strong cruising demand from new and loyal guests and robust booking trends. Moreover, RCL gains from strength in consumer spending onboard and pre-cruise purchases.
RCL emphasized investing in a modern digital travel platform to streamline the vacation booking process for customers and expand wallet share. Also, RCL emphasized new innovative ships and onboard experiences to boost its offering and deliver superior yields and margins.
Zacks Rank #1 Royal Caribbean Cruises has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 16.8% and 63.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.6% over the last 30 days.
Roblox Corp. ( RBLX Quick Quote RBLX - Free Report) develops and operates an online entertainment platform. RBLX offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds, and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. RBLX also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
Zacks Rank #2 Roblox has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 15.9% and 9.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 18.7% over the last 30 days.
Skechers U.S.A. Inc. ( SKX Quick Quote SKX - Free Report) has been strategically broadening its brand range, focusing on comfortable footwear amidst changing lifestyle preferences. SKX’s investments in global infrastructure support both online and offline growth, facilitating better customer interaction through seamless experiences. The wholesale segment of SKX thrives due to efficient inventory management and expansion into international markets.
Strong direct-to-consumer sales reflect successful product innovations and targeted marketing efforts. Skechers plans to further expand its direct sales channels and global presence while investing in new stores. The upwardly revised fiscal 2024 projections following impressive first-quarter performance, align with SKX’s strategic goals.
Zacks Rank #1 Skechers U.S.A. has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 10.5% and 16.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the last seven days.
SharkNinja Inc. ( SN Quick Quote SN - Free Report) is a product design and technology company engaged in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. SN sells its products through traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels and e-commerce channels, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels under the Shark and Ninja brands.
SN offers cleaning appliances as well as other floorcare products, cooking and beverage appliances, food preparation appliances as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.
Zacks Rank #1 SharkNinja has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11.8% and 18.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.1% over the last 30 days.
