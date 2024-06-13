Ciena's (CIEN) GeoMesh Extreme Solution Used by Serene Juno

Ciena Corporation's ( CIEN Quick Quote CIEN - Free Report) advanced GeoMesh Extreme solution, driven by WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e), has been deployed by Seren Juno Network Co., Ltd. and Seren Juno Network America Inc (Seren) to fuel the evolution of the digital landscape in Japan. Seren Juno, a collaboration among NTT Ltd., Japan Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., PC Landing Corp and JA Mitsui Leasing, Ltd, was set up in July 2022. It functions as a specialized entity established solely for the design, construction, sales and operations of the JUNO trans-Pacific submarine cable system. Connecting the United States and Japan, the JUNO submarine cable system spans an impressive 10,000 kilometers. It is slated for launch by the close of 2024, poised to facilitate the seamless delivery of high-capacity services across the Asia Pacific region. By leveraging Ciena’s performance-optimized WL6e technology that facilitates ubiquitous 800Gb, 400Gb and 100Gb services, the JUNO cable is looking to enhance trans-Pacific connectivity with unparalleled fiber capacity and spectral efficiency. Furthermore, the cable will gain from Ciena’s Navigator Network Control Suite, improving operational processes and simultaneously streamlining planning, provisioning and assurance workflows. Apart from this, Ciena Services will deliver submarine-related automation for installation, spectrum activation and testing. The initiative is likely to save time and upgrade spectrum optimization while maintaining the highest network reliability. Owing to the rising demand for bandwidth-intensive applications such as AI, cloud-based services and streaming media, existing Japan-U.S. cables are nearing their capacity thresholds. Therefore, by harnessing the power of WL6e, the JUNO cable will be prepared to meet new service delivery targets upon launch, added CIEN. Based in Hanover, MD, CIEN is a global provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. The company is suffering from global macroeconomic headwinds coupled with lower order quantity from service providers. In the last reported quarter, CIEN’s revenues plunged 19.6% year over year to $910.8 million due to softness across Networking Platforms and Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segments. The downtick was because of a slower-than-expected recovery of order volumes from service providers who are still working through large inventory absorption. Additionally, macroeconomic concerns, especially internationally, persist. All these factors have compelled the management to tweak its fiscal 2024 guidance. For the fiscal year, management now projects revenues of $4 billion compared with fiscal 2023 revenues of $4.38 billion. The company had earlier guided revenues in the range of $4-$4.3 billion. CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has gained 10.5% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 10.1% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven and data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%. Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets. NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is another key pick in the broader industry. It is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, NVDA’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Ciena's (CIEN) GeoMesh Extreme Solution Used by Serene Juno
Ciena Corporation's (CIEN - Free Report) advanced GeoMesh Extreme solution, driven by WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e), has been deployed by Seren Juno Network Co., Ltd. and Seren Juno Network America Inc (Seren) to fuel the evolution of the digital landscape in Japan.
Seren Juno, a collaboration among NTT Ltd., Japan Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., PC Landing Corp and JA Mitsui Leasing, Ltd, was set up in July 2022. It functions as a specialized entity established solely for the design, construction, sales and operations of the JUNO trans-Pacific submarine cable system.
Connecting the United States and Japan, the JUNO submarine cable system spans an impressive 10,000 kilometers. It is slated for launch by the close of 2024, poised to facilitate the seamless delivery of high-capacity services across the Asia Pacific region.
By leveraging Ciena’s performance-optimized WL6e technology that facilitates ubiquitous 800Gb, 400Gb and 100Gb services, the JUNO cable is looking to enhance trans-Pacific connectivity with unparalleled fiber capacity and spectral efficiency.
Furthermore, the cable will gain from Ciena’s Navigator Network Control Suite, improving operational processes and simultaneously streamlining planning, provisioning and assurance workflows. Apart from this, Ciena Services will deliver submarine-related automation for installation, spectrum activation and testing. The initiative is likely to save time and upgrade spectrum optimization while maintaining the highest network reliability.
Owing to the rising demand for bandwidth-intensive applications such as AI, cloud-based services and streaming media, existing Japan-U.S. cables are nearing their capacity thresholds. Therefore, by harnessing the power of WL6e, the JUNO cable will be prepared to meet new service delivery targets upon launch, added CIEN.
Based in Hanover, MD, CIEN is a global provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. The company is suffering from global macroeconomic headwinds coupled with lower order quantity from service providers.
In the last reported quarter, CIEN’s revenues plunged 19.6% year over year to $910.8 million due to softness across Networking Platforms and Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segments.
The downtick was because of a slower-than-expected recovery of order volumes from service providers who are still working through large inventory absorption. Additionally, macroeconomic concerns, especially internationally, persist.
All these factors have compelled the management to tweak its fiscal 2024 guidance. For the fiscal year, management now projects revenues of $4 billion compared with fiscal 2023 revenues of $4.38 billion. The company had earlier guided revenues in the range of $4-$4.3 billion.
CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has gained 10.5% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 10.1% in the past year.
