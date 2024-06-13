Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s ( WSM Quick Quote WSM - Free Report) portfolio brand, Pottery Barn, collaborated with Westin Hotels & Resorts on a home furnishings collection. The partnership sheds light on Westin for Pottery Barn collection, wherein Westin is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extensive portfolio and is one of the top-tier wellness brands in hospitality. The new collection houses a modern and upscale selection of bedroom furniture, bedding and bath accessories, balancing the essence of a luxurious and relaxing hotel stay with the comfort of one’s home. Furthermore, as part of the collaboration, Pottery Barn will offer the recently-launched Westin next-generation Heavenly Bed mattress, crafted to deliver deep, restorative sleep, both on road and at home. Pottery Barn boasts an exclusive home furnishings partnership milestone of 10 years with Westin, thereby making Williams Sonoma optimistic about this product collection. WSM’s Product Portfolio Enhancement
Williams-Sonoma's (WSM) Pottery Barn Partners With Westin
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (WSM - Free Report) portfolio brand, Pottery Barn, collaborated with Westin Hotels & Resorts on a home furnishings collection.
The partnership sheds light on Westin for Pottery Barn collection, wherein Westin is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extensive portfolio and is one of the top-tier wellness brands in hospitality. The new collection houses a modern and upscale selection of bedroom furniture, bedding and bath accessories, balancing the essence of a luxurious and relaxing hotel stay with the comfort of one’s home.
Furthermore, as part of the collaboration, Pottery Barn will offer the recently-launched Westin next-generation Heavenly Bed mattress, crafted to deliver deep, restorative sleep, both on road and at home.
Pottery Barn boasts an exclusive home furnishings partnership milestone of 10 years with Westin, thereby making Williams Sonoma optimistic about this product collection.
WSM’s Product Portfolio Enhancement
Williams-Sonoma leverages the market demand patterns for its brand portfolio, which serves a wide range of categories, aesthetics and life stages, and helps stimulate growth prospects despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges.
The company is engaged in various collaborations, which helps it diversify its product portfolio and reach new customers. It announced collaborations with the AERIN brand for two new exclusive collections under its namesake brand and Williams Sonoma Home, accompanied by a children’s home furnishings collection under the Pottery Barn Kids brand. It also collaborated with the interior designer, Billy Cotton, for a 25-piece collection of home pieces under West Elm, Deepika Padukone for a home furnishings collection under Pottery Barn and lifestyle brand Lilly Pulitzer.
The aforementioned collaborations received an impressive response from WSM’s customers, thanks to the new product additions across a diversified portfolio of brands. The uptick in demand was primarily witnessed in first-quarter 2024 comps growth in the Pottery Barn Kids and Teens brand, which increased 2.8% against a 3.3% decline reported in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of this multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products gained 48.3% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s 9.2% growth. The company’s expansion and product portfolio diversifying initiatives along with its focus on digitalization are aiding its growth prospects.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Williams-Sonoma currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector.
Wingstop Inc. (WING - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. WING has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average. The stock has risen 110.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 27.5% and 36.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average. The stock has surged 117% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 8% and 9.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 202.7%, on average. The stock has risen 175.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 0.1% and a 17.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.