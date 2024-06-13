Unique Zacks Analysis of Your Chosen Ticker
Image: Bigstock
WisdomTree (WT) May AUM Rises 3.1% on Solid Net Inflows
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported total assets under management (AUM) of $109.22 billion as of May 31, 2024. This reflected a 3.1% increase from the prior month level. The growth was primarily driven by total net inflows.
WT, in May, recorded inflows of $10 million, $429 million, $153 million, $303 million and $56 million from U.S. equity, international developed market equity, emerging market equity, fixed income and cryptocurrency, respectively.
These inflows were partially offset by outflows from commodity and currency, alternatives and leveraged & inverse of $330 million, $13 million and $29 million, respectively.
The company’s strong organic growth profile, along with a solid AUM balance, is likely to aid its top line in the near term. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.
Over the past six months, WT shares have jumped 52.4% compared with 1.5% growth of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, WisdomTree carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $1.64 trillion as of May 31, 2024. This reflected an increase of 2% from the prior month’s level.
The rise in BEN’s AUM balance was primarily attributable to the impact of positive market performance. The majority of the inflows, amounting to $583.9 billion, were witnessed in equity, partially offset by moderate long-term net outflows.
Similarly, Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $80.5 billion as of May 31, 2024. This reflected growth of 4.3% from the prior month's level.
CNS’s AUM increase was mainly attributable to a market appreciation of $3.6 billion. This was partly offset by net outflows of $93 million and distributions of $150 million.