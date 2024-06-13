We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lithia (LAD) Expands Footprint in the US Southeast Region
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) has expanded its presence in the U.S. Southeast Region by acquiring Sunrise Chevrolet Buick GMC at Collierville and Sunrise Buick GMC at Wolfchase in Memphis, TN, and Woodbridge Hyundai in the greater Toronto area. These new acquisitions are expected to generate more than $240 million in annualized revenues.
The prominent Sunrise stores in Tennessee represent LAD's entry into the Memphis market, enhancing its footprint in one of the country's most lucrative regions. The Woodbridge Hyundai location will eventually move to an existing owned facility, promising strong returns. Woodbridge Hyundai has been recognized as a "Best Dealership to Work for" by Automotive News for the last five years.
Per Bryan DeBoer, president and CEO of Lithia, the company offers an exceptional retail experience, emphasizing ease, convenience and optionality throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle and the acquired teams are expected to enhance its ability to meet consumer needs effectively.
These acquisitions increase LAD's total expected annualized revenues acquired this year to more than $5.6 billion. The purchases were financed through existing on-balance sheet resources.
In February 2024, Lithia completed two acquisitions. The acquisition of U.K. car dealership group Pendragon is expected to solidify its expansion into Britain while the acquisition of Carousel Motor Group is expected to expand its footprint in Minneapolis-St. Paul. The acquisition of Pendragon and Carousel is expected to add around $4.5 billion and $900 million, respectively, to Lithia’s annualized revenues.
