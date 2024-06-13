Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Victory Capital (VCTR) Sees 2.9% Sequential Rise in May AUM

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $168.5 billion for May 2024. This reflected a 2.9% increase from $163.6 billion as of Apr 30, 2024.

By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM increased 2.3% from the April level to $31.73 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.65 billion rose 3%. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM improved 4% to $18.52 billion. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM rose 3.9% to $13.66 billion.

Also, Victory Capital recorded $57.92 billion in Solutions, up 4% from April 2024. Money Market/Short-Term assets rose 1.3% from April 2024 to $3.3 billion. The Alternative Investments asset balance increased marginally on a sequential basis to $3.5 billion. Fixed Income AUM was $24.22 billion, which increased modestly from the prior month.

The strong positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a fast-expanding market, as well as the effectiveness of the distribution platform, are expected to boost its performance in the near term.

VCTR shares have gained 48.2% over the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 12.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported its preliminary AUM of $1.64 trillion as of May 31, 2024. This reflected an increase of 2% from the prior month’s level. The improvement in AUM balance was primarily driven by the impact of positive markets, partially offset by long-term net outflows.

BEN recorded equity assets of $583.9 billion, which increased 3.5% from the previous month. Further, fixed income AUM of $563.6 billion at the end of May 2024 increased nearly 1% from the previous month. Multi-asset AUM was $166.9 billion, which grew 2.6% from May 2024. Also, alternative assets rose nearly 1% to $256.9 from the prior month’s level.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $80.5 billion as of May 31, 2024. This reflected growth of 4.3% from the prior month's level.
The increase in CNS’ AUM balance was mainly attributable to a market appreciation of $3.6 billion. This was partly offset by net outflows of $93 million and distributions of $150 million.


