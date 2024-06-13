We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Victory Capital (VCTR) Sees 2.9% Sequential Rise in May AUM
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $168.5 billion for May 2024. This reflected a 2.9% increase from $163.6 billion as of Apr 30, 2024.
By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM increased 2.3% from the April level to $31.73 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.65 billion rose 3%. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM improved 4% to $18.52 billion. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM rose 3.9% to $13.66 billion.
Also, Victory Capital recorded $57.92 billion in Solutions, up 4% from April 2024. Money Market/Short-Term assets rose 1.3% from April 2024 to $3.3 billion. The Alternative Investments asset balance increased marginally on a sequential basis to $3.5 billion. Fixed Income AUM was $24.22 billion, which increased modestly from the prior month.
The strong positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a fast-expanding market, as well as the effectiveness of the distribution platform, are expected to boost its performance in the near term.
VCTR shares have gained 48.2% over the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 12.4%.
Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported its preliminary AUM of $1.64 trillion as of May 31, 2024. This reflected an increase of 2% from the prior month’s level. The improvement in AUM balance was primarily driven by the impact of positive markets, partially offset by long-term net outflows.
BEN recorded equity assets of $583.9 billion, which increased 3.5% from the previous month. Further, fixed income AUM of $563.6 billion at the end of May 2024 increased nearly 1% from the previous month. Multi-asset AUM was $166.9 billion, which grew 2.6% from May 2024. Also, alternative assets rose nearly 1% to $256.9 from the prior month’s level.
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $80.5 billion as of May 31, 2024. This reflected growth of 4.3% from the prior month's level.
The increase in CNS’ AUM balance was mainly attributable to a market appreciation of $3.6 billion. This was partly offset by net outflows of $93 million and distributions of $150 million.