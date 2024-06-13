We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Franklin's (BEN) May AUM Benefits From Positive Markets
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.64 trillion as of May 31, 2024. This reflected an increase of 2% from the prior month’s level.
The improvement in AUM balance was primarily due to the impact of positive markets, partially offset by long-term net outflows.
BEN recorded equity assets of $583.9 billion, which increased 3.5% from the previous month. Further, fixed income AUM of $563.6 billion at the end of May 2024 increased nearly 1% from the previous month. Multi-asset AUM was $166.9 billion, which rose 2.6% from May 2024. Also, alternative assets increased nearly 1% to $256.9 from the prior month’s level.
Furthermore, the cash management balance was $64 billion, up 2.9% from the previous month’s level.
Franklin’s efforts to grow inorganically and diversify its business are expected to support its financials. Also, a strong AUM balance will continue to support top-line growth. We project AUM and revenues to witness a compound annual growth rate of 11.8% and 3.6% by fiscal 2026, respectively. However, elevated expenses and volatility in investment management fees, which bring in the majority of its revenues, are near-term concerns.
Over the past six months, shares of BEN have plunged 18.7% against the industry’s 11.6% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, BEN carries a Zacks Rank # 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential increase of 1.9% in its preliminary AUM balance for May 2024. VRTS reported a month-end AUM of $173.3 billion, indicating a rise from the Apr 31, 2024, level of $170.1 billion. The company offered services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $80.5 billion as of May 31, 2024. This reflected growth of 4.3% from the prior month's level. The increase in CNS’s AUM balance was mainly attributable to a market appreciation of $3.6 billion. This was partly offset by net outflows of $93 million and distributions of $150 million.