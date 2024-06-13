AON Leads $350M Insurance Initiative for Ukraine Recovery

Aon plc ( AON Quick Quote AON - Free Report) recently unveiled a $350 million insurance initiative in collaboration with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). This first-of-its kind program aims to build insurance capacity and boost new capital investments, thereby aiding in Ukraine's economic recovery.
The company orchestrated a reinsurance facility of $50 million in collaboration with the DFC and the Ukrainian Ministry for Development of Economy and Trade. This initiative aims to support the ongoing issuance of on-the-ground war risk policies for the country’s businesses. An additional $300M war risk insurance is focused on the health care and agriculture industries of Ukraine.
The move is expected to provide protection for capital, which is likely to aid investments in the country. It is expected to support the local insurance industry in attracting capital and developing capacity for reconstruction efforts. DFC is expected to act as the reinsurer, enhancing its existing on-lending and insurance underwriting models. By aiding in Ukraine's economic recovery, AON is contributing to the stability and growth of a market, which can offer future business opportunities.
Fairfax Financial's subsidiary, ARX, is the first Ukrainian company to qualify for accessing the reinsurance facility. AON is expected to collaborate with DFC and ARX to develop a portfolio of war risk insurance policies. Successfully executing this program will strengthen AON's reputation and market position as a leading global broker capable of handling complex and high-risk environments. It has operations in 120 countries and sovereignties. Hence, this enhanced reputation can attract more business opportunities in other high-risk markets.
While there will likely be initial costs and risks associated with this program, the long-term financial benefits for the company in terms of enhanced market position and strategic partnerships can be significant.
Price Performance
AON shares have gained 0.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the 9.4% growth of the
industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
AON currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the broader Finance space may look at some better-ranked players like Ambac Financial Group, Inc. ( AMBC Quick Quote AMBC - Free Report) , Brown & Brown, Inc. ( BRO Quick Quote BRO - Free Report) and Root, Inc. ( ROOT Quick Quote ROOT - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ambac Financial’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.45 per share, which witnessed one upward estimate revision in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. AMBC beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 893.5%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brown & Brown’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.61 per share, which indicates 28.5% year-over-year growth. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction during the past month. BRO beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.9%.
The consensus mark for ROOT’s current-year earnings indicates a 53% year-over-year improvement. It beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.1%. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for Root’s 2024 revenues suggests 125.3% year-over-year growth.
Image: Bigstock
AON Leads $350M Insurance Initiative for Ukraine Recovery
Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
