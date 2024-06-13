We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Accenture (ACN) Announces Completion of SOKO Acquisition
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) announced yesterday that it has finalized the acquisition of the Brazilian creative agency SOKO, a move that was initially disclosed on May 2. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in São Paulo, SOKO is renowned for its expertise in brand storytelling that engages audiences organically. The agency integrates creativity, data, and a deep understanding of culture to develop compelling brand stories. SOKO will now become part of Droga5 São Paulo, a part of Accenture Song, bringing with it around 300 employees.
This acquisition is set to significantly enhance Droga5’s influence and relevance in Brazil while simultaneously bolstering the market’s creative and brand capabilities within Accenture Song. The inclusion of SOKO is aimed at enriching Droga5’s strategic efforts by infusing creativity into client strategies, thereby adding substantial value.
The acquisition is not just a testament to Accenture's strategic growth initiatives but also highlights its proactive approach to staying ahead of market trends. By continuously enhancing its service offerings through such acquisitions, Accenture ensures that it remains at the forefront of the industry, providing unparalleled value to its clients.
Accenture shareshave declined 6.6% in the past year compared with the 1.4% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 16.5% growth of the Zacks S&P composite.
