Wabtec's (WAB) Technology to Boost Paris' Rail Operations

Wabtec Corporation (WAB - Free Report) is launching its Green Friction braking solution on the RER A line in Paris, collaborating with Île-de-France Mobilités (“IDFM”) and RATP. Notably, RATP operates both the Paris metro and suburban trains, such as the RER lines. This innovative brake friction material will fight air pollution by significantly reducing particle emissions from train braking within the metropolitan area's tunnels and underground network.

Wabtec will deploy its Green Friction brake linings for all MI09 trains on the Paris RER A line, aiding in excess of a million daily passengers. Extensive testing with RATP and IDFM for over a year, covering a million kilometers, has confirmed its effectiveness with a 70% (up to 90%) reduction in braking emissions without impacting safety, performance, or costs significantly.

Philippe Nogues-Cubelles, vice president of friction at Wabtec, stated, "Particulate matter emissions from train braking are a worldwide challenge, Green Friction tackles the source of the fine particle problem. Today, Wabtec is the only company in the rail industry offering operational, rapidly deployable and cost-effective equipment to reduce pollution levels linked to braking."

Wabtec leveraged its expertise in friction materials and made significant investments in measuring braking emissions to develop Green Friction, a unique range of materials designed to eliminate fine particles during braking. Developed in 2019, the Green Friction product portfolio targets meeting current and future air pollution and friction performance regulations.

Metro networks across France, Europe and Asia are lining up to adopt Wabtec's innovative Green Friction technology for their fleets.

WAB currently sports a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

