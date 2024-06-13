We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wabtec's (WAB) Technology to Boost Paris' Rail Operations
Wabtec Corporation (WAB - Free Report) is launching its Green Friction braking solution on the RER A line in Paris, collaborating with Île-de-France Mobilités (“IDFM”) and RATP. Notably, RATP operates both the Paris metro and suburban trains, such as the RER lines. This innovative brake friction material will fight air pollution by significantly reducing particle emissions from train braking within the metropolitan area's tunnels and underground network.
Wabtec will deploy its Green Friction brake linings for all MI09 trains on the Paris RER A line, aiding in excess of a million daily passengers. Extensive testing with RATP and IDFM for over a year, covering a million kilometers, has confirmed its effectiveness with a 70% (up to 90%) reduction in braking emissions without impacting safety, performance, or costs significantly.
Philippe Nogues-Cubelles, vice president of friction at Wabtec, stated, "Particulate matter emissions from train braking are a worldwide challenge, Green Friction tackles the source of the fine particle problem. Today, Wabtec is the only company in the rail industry offering operational, rapidly deployable and cost-effective equipment to reduce pollution levels linked to braking."
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Price
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation price | Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Quote
Wabtec leveraged its expertise in friction materials and made significant investments in measuring braking emissions to develop Green Friction, a unique range of materials designed to eliminate fine particles during braking. Developed in 2019, the Green Friction product portfolio targets meeting current and future air pollution and friction performance regulations.
Metro networks across France, Europe and Asia are lining up to adopt Wabtec's innovative Green Friction technology for their fleets.
Zacks Rank
WAB currently sports a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration in the Zacks Transportationsector include SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) and Kirby Corporation (KEX - Free Report) , each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
SkyWest has an expected earnings growth rate of 787% for the current year.
SKYW has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 128%. Shares of SkyWest have jumped 59.4% in the past year.
KEX has an expected earnings growth rate of 42.2% for the current year.
The company has an encouraging track record with respect to earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 10.3%. Shares of Kirby have climbed 57.8% in the past year.