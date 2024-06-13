We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Waste Connections (WCN) Stock Gains 23% in a Year: Here's Why
Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 23.2% compared with the 4.6% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 16.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
WCN has an expected long-term (three to five years) EPS growth rate of 12.9%. Its earnings for 2024 and 2025 are anticipated to increase 15.8% and 13.2%, respectively.
Reasons for the Upside
Waste Connections’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive average earnings surprise of 2.1%.
The company has an early mover advantage in E&P waste treatment and disposal in certain rural basins, which play a key role in improving market positioning and generating higher financial returns. The company aims at increasing market penetration and offering additional services to capitalize on future drilling opportunities in those areas. Waste Connections also targets leveraging its franchise-based platforms to expand its customer base beyond the exclusive market territories.
WCN’s operations are managed in a decentralized manner to place decision-making authority close to customers. It enables WCN to identify and address the needs of customers on a real-time basis in a cost-efficient manner. It expands into geographically contiguous markets, capitalizing on the low overhead and highly efficient operational structure. Also, it enables Waste Connections to operate in relatively small communities that other competitors may not find appealing.
Waste Connections has been active on the acquisition front. In 2023, 2022 and 2021, WCN completed 13, 24 and 30 acquisitions, respectively. These acquisitions significantly contributed $410.9 million in 2023, $552 million in 2022 and $215.39 million in 2021 to the top line. The notable acquisitions made by Waste Connections include American Disposal Services, Groot Industries and Progressive Waste.
WCN pays out consistent dividends to its shareholders. In 2023, 2022 and 2021, Waste Connections paid out $270.6 million, $243 million and $220.2 million in dividends, respectively. Such moves hint at the company’s commitment to create value for shareholders, thereby boosting its confidence in its business.
