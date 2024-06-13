Nice (NICE) Boosts Customer Experience With CXone Mpower

Nice ( NICE Quick Quote NICE - Free Report) is expanding its footprint in the customer experience (CX) landscape with the recent launch of CXone Mpower, the world’s first and only CX-aware AI platform. CXone Mpower seamlessly integrate copilot, autopilot and actions within the CXone ecosystem, harnessing proprietary AI technologies, such as continuous experience memory and CX awareness. Designed to meet the growing demand for comprehensive CX AI solutions, CXone Mpower enhances employee performance, enables seamless skill transfer between humans and AI, and delivers fully aware proactive service, positioning Nice at the forefront of the CX industry. Nice’s Strong Portfolio Aids Prospect
Nevertheless, Nice’s efforts to enhance its customer experience on the back of its robust cloud solutions are expected to drive top-line growth.
For second-quarter 2024, NICE projects non-GAAP revenues between $657 million and $667 million, calling for 14% growth at the midpoint from the year-ago levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $662.98 million, indicating 14.09% growth from the year-earlier actuals.
Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the $2.53-2.63 per share band, suggesting 21% rise at the midpoint from the prior-year figures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.57 per share, indicating an 20.66% improvement from the year-ago quarter numbers.
Moreover, NICE is trading at a discount with a forward 12-month P/E of 15.46X compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry’s 34.46X. It reflects significant undervaluation.
The company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of A, a combination that offers a good investment opportunity, per the Zacks proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.